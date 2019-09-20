Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving an Acton-Boxborough Regional School bus in Westford on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on West Road near the Blanchard Middle School around 4:20 p.m. pronounced 20-year-old Steven Welch, of Westford, dead at the scene, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a motorcycle in pieces on the ground in front of the bus.

The children on board the bus were uninjured.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and our hearts go out to the family of the motorcyclist and the Westford community,” Peter Light Superintendent of Acton-Boxborough Regional Schools said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

