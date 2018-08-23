Authorities ID NH man who police say was shot, killed by Ohio woman

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who police say was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Jorjianna Rittenhour, 32, of McGuffey, Ohio, is accused of fatally shooting Steven Asselin, 37 of Manchester, inside a Bridge Street apartment.

Rittenhour was charged with negligent homicide after detectives determined she was playing with a handgun when it went off, mortally wounding Asselin, police said.

The handgun was secured on the scene and placed into evidence.

She was arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court and ordered held on $100,000 bail.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)