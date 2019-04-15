Authorities ID pedestrian struck, killed in Amherst

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 24-year-old Amherst man who was struck and killed by a car Friday night.

Jaskaran Singh was struck and killed on North Pleasant Street about 10:30 p.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The driver that struck him stopped immediately after the crash and cooperated with police.

The driver has not been ticketed or charged in connection with Singh’s death.

The incident is being investigated by Amherst police, state troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

