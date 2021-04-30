ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in the parking lot of a grocery store in Acton.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash at Roche Bros on Massachusetts Avenue around 1:10 p.m. Monday found Denise Stracqualursi, 56 of Tewksbury, laying alongside the travel lane in front of the store after she had been struck by a car, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Police Chief Richard Burrows and Fire Chief Robert Hart.

She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stracqualursi died on Thursday, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Stracqualursi was crossing the travel lane toward the parking lot with a shopping cart when a 76-year-old female driver turned left with her car and struck Stracqualursi, authorities added.

The driver remained on the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)