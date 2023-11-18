Authorities in New Hampshire have identified the 33-year-old transient man who killed a security officer and former police chief in the lobby of New Hampshire Hospital on Friday afternoon before being fatally shot by police.

John Madore, who is known to have spent time in the Sea Coast and Concord areas, was shot and killed by a state police trooper responding to the scene at the Concord psychiatric hospital.

On Friday authorities identified the victim as Bradley Haas, 63, of Franklin, New Hampshire. A former chief of police in Franklin, Haas was working as a New Hampshire Department of Safety security officer when he was killed, the Attorney General’s office said.

Haas was a father and a law enforcement veteran, according to the Attorney General’s office, serving a total of 28 years with the Franklin Police Department in various roles after spending three years working as a military police officer in the Army.

“Chief Haas was already a hero when he walked into work yesterday, given his service to our country, to our state, and to his community,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said on Saturday. “He will now be remembered forever as a man who died protecting patients, staff, and visitors at New Hampshire Hospital. We can not say enough how grateful we are to him for his service.”

The State Police bomb squad utilized a robot to examine a U-Haul box truck connected to Madore parked at the hospital, ultimately determining it did not pose a public safety risk. Inside the truck, police found a tactical vest, an AR-style rifle, and several magazines of ammunition.

The weapon Madore used in the shooting was identified as a 9mm pistol. Authorities said investigation into potential motives is ongoing.

State Police have not released the name of the trooper who successfully subdued Madore, but said preliminary investigations indicate the trooper’s actions were “heroic” and “saved a lot of lives”. The trooper was not hurt.

“If not for the heroics and sacrifice of Bradley Haas, the bravery of the New Hampshire Hospital staff, the unflinching response of New Hampshire State Police, this tragedy could have been much, much worse,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “New Hampshire owes a debt of gratitude to them all.”

Individuals with information about the Medori or the shooting are encouraged to call New Hampshire authorities at 603-628-8477.

