Authorities ID Somerville man killed in NH ski collision

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 39-year-old Somerville man who died in a ski collision at Cannon Mountain Ski Resort in Franconia, New Hampshire that left another man injured, officials said.

Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol members responding to a reported two-skier collision on the Middle Ravine Trail about 3 p.m. found two men suffering from serious injuries, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Jeremy Kieran, who was unconscious when rescuers arrived, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Robert Solcum, 48, of Newburyport, was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests Kieran was skiing down the Profile Trail when he lost control and was thrown from his skis.

The investigation determined Kieran continued down the mountain at a high speed, through a roped off area, and over the edge of an embankment, where he struck Solcum as he was skiing on the Middle Ravine Trail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Trooper Tyler Brennan at 603-846-3333 or tyler.brennan@dos.nh.gov.

