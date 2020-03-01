Authorities ID suspect in Amesbury stabbing that left woman dead, husband injured

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 27-year-old man who is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and seriously injuring her husband during an attack in Amesbury on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Chester Street around 4 p.m. found a 65-year-old woman and her 65-year-old husband suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she later died.

The man was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

John Brittan, of Amesbury, was arrested at the scene and will be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on several charges, including murder.

