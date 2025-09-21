NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the alleged shooter and the man who was killed in a shooting at a country club in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday that left two other people wounded, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club determined Hunter Nadeau, 23, entered the club and began firing, killing Steven DeCesare, 59, and wounding two other people, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke.

Nadeau has been charged with second-degree murder and will face additional charges in connection with the shooting of the other victims, according to the statement.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Ninth Circuit Court in Nashua.

