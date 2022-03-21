BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a Faneuil Hall bar on Saturday night, authorities announced Monday.

Officers responding to reports of an assault outside of Sons of Boston on Union Street before 7 p.m. found a man who had been stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, Daniel Martinez, 23, of Illinois, later died at an area hospital. He was an active-duty Marine, according to authorities.

The assailant, identified as Alvaro Larrama, 38, of East Boston, allegedly fled the area after the stabbing, police said. Larrama, who was employed as a bouncer at Sons of Boston, surrendered himself to police on Monday and was taken into custody without incident.

He will be arraigned in the Boston Municipal Court and charged with murder.

All the bars on Union Street were closed Saturday night during the investigation, but were open and packed on Sunday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)