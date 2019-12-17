Authorities ID Topsfield woman who died after being pinned between car, garage door

TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified an elderly Topsfield woman who died at the hospital after she was found pinned between her car and her garage door on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Andrews Road found Jane Driscoll, 72, wedged between her SUV and the side of the garage door, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates Driscoll got out of her SUV and left it in reverse, causing it to roll back and pin her against the door, Kimball said.

Driscoll had to be revived at the scene before being taken to Beverly Hospital. She was later airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Neighbors rushed to free Driscoll before first responders arrived at the scene, Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown said.

An investigation is ongoing.

