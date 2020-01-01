Authorities ID victim of deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 35-year-old Salem, New Hampshire, man who was killed in a shooting in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responding to the scene of the fatal shooting on Summer Street around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday found Wilson Javier suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Javier was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Those who live nearby say this investigation leaves them shocked and frightened.

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Lawrence police with an investigation.

