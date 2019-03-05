Authorities ID victim of deadly Randolph shooting amid search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 33-year-old man who was shot and killed in Randolph Monday night as the search for the “armed and dangerous” suspect continues.

Haki Sanders, 33, of Randolph, was shot and killed at his home on Petipas Lane Monday evening, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s Office.

The suspect, Justin Gaston, 32, of Randolph and Brockton, is known to sometimes reside at the location of the apparent homicide and at other locations in neighboring communities, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Gaston and Sanders knew each other and the shooting is not being considered random.

One resident says the fatal shooting is extremely concerning.

“To me, it’s just crazy because I just moved here I’ve always driven around this neighborhood and it’s always been calm, so to actually be at home and witness something like this, it’s actually pretty scary,” she said.

Gaston is described as a black male with brown eyes, black hair, standing 6 feet, 3 inches, and weighing approximately 210 pounds.

Officials say he may be traveling in a black 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Massachusetts registration of 57X610.

The public is warned not to approach Gaston but to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212 or dial 911 to report his whereabouts.

