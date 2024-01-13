BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot at a restaurant in Brockton on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet around 8 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, later identified as Joe Araujo, of Brockton, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation suggests Araujo was the intended target and the incident was not a random act of violence.

The shooting remains under investigation.

