Authorities ID victim of fatal, fiery crash at New Hampshire toll plaza

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) — Authorities have the identified the victim of a fatal, fiery crash that happened Wednesday at the Bedford Toll Plaza.

Caleb Scofield, 39, of Bow, died of smoke and heat inhalation, thermal injuries, and multiple blunt impact injuries, investigators announced Thursday.

Scofield was killed when his pickup truck struck a bumper in front of an E-ZPass toll lane, flipped and then burst into flames.

Witnesses say Scofield made no attempt to slow down before entering the toll lane.

The crash closed the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike for several hours.

The investigation into the circumstances involving the crash and fire is still ongoing.

