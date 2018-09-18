HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

State troopers responding to the area of Meadow Lane and Main Street just after 1 a.m. found a 28-year-old motorcyclist dead at the scene, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities identified the man as Stephen Merritt, of Willie Street in Haverhill.

Police in Plaistow, New Hampshire, say an officer tried to stop Merritt on Route 125 south because he was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Merritt allegedly sped away from the officer and continued on into Massachusetts, where he later crashed.

The crash remains under investigation.

