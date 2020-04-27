Authorities ID victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Leverett

LEVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Leverett are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened late Saturday afternoon.

State and local police arriving at the scene on Long Plain Road found the 57-year-old motorcyclist dead.

Authorities have identified that man as Kevin Douville of Belchertown.

A passenger on the motorcycle was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Douville was turning into a driveway when the motorcycle was struck by an 80-year-old woman driving a car.

That woman remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

That investigation is still underway, no criminal charges have been filed yet.

