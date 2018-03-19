Authorities ID victims of fire at Springfield apartment building

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Authorities on Monday released the identities of the victims from a fire that ripped through an apartment building in Springfield on Sunday.

The fire on Belmont Avenue claimed the lives of Aden Abdakadr, Ahmed Ahmed, 2, and Fatumo Ahmed, 1. Abdakadr’s age was not immediately known.

Investigators believe Abdakadr to be the father of the children who perished in the fire.

The investigation is on going at this time.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni offered sympathies to the victims’ families.

