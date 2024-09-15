BRISTOL, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a man whose body was recovered from Newfound Lake.

State Police were notified by a paddle boarder around 11 a.m. Saturday of a possible body in the water near Lakeside Road in Bristol. Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also responded and then located and removed the body of an adult male, later identified as John Quinlan, 77, of East Weymouth, Massachusetts.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday.

The New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol was assisted at the scene by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the Bristol Police Department, and the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua Dirth at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov or (603) 227-2115.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)