AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing a relative inside an Ayer apartment Friday afternoon is set to face a judge Monday.

Laqwanda Villaronga is expected to be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan announced.

Officers responding to a housing complex on Groton School Road for a report of a domestic-related incident around 1 p.m. found 24-year-old Jonathan Merritt, of Ayer, suffering from an apparent stab wound to the torso, Ryan said.

Merritt was taken to Nashoba Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Villargona allegedly used a “large kitchen knife” to attack Merritt, who Ryan described as a “blood relative.”

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time due to the domestic nature of this incident, according to Ryan.

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Ayer police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the DA’s office and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating.

The woman may face additional charges.

