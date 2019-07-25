Authorities ID woman found beaten to death in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who was found dead in her Manchester, New Hampshire apartment on Tuesday and confirmed that she was the victim of a homicide.

Jennifer Burpee, 45, was killed by blunt head trauma, according to a statement issued Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at 603-668-8711.

