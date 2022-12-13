STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman was found dead in an outbuilding on Park Street in Stoughton, officials said.

Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house.

She has since been identified as Amber Buckner, 40, who was residing in Stoughton.

During a news conference, officials did not say how Buckner died. As the investigation continues, the Stoughton Police Department and Norfolk District Attorney’s Office stated they did not believe there was any danger posed to the public.

“We believe, at this time, through the investigation, that we have identified certain information in that investigation – that it is an isolated incident,” said Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara.

Authorities say that people familiar with the home are being cooperative with the investigation, but ask that anyone who may have been around Park and 5th streets overnight or early Tuesday morning call the Stoughton Police Department if they heard or noticed anything out of the ordinary while in the area.

