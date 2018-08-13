Authorities ID woman found in trunk of car in Maine, find crime scene in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car in Maine last week, where the driver killed himself during a traffic stop.

Maddilyn Burgess, 28, was found in the trunk of a Subaru driven by Gyrth Rutan, 34, of Sturbridge, according to a press release issued Monday by the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The episode unfolded late Thursday afternoon with a report of a car driven being driven erratically on Interstate 295 in Maine.

A state trooper followed the car off the interstate and into Gardiner, where Rutan stepped out and shot himself after being pulled over by the trooper. He died from a shotgun blast to the head, according to the state medical examiner. Police then discovered Burgess in the trunk, the apparent victim of a murder.

Sturbridge police and Massachusetts State Police detectives began investigating after Maine State Police discovered Rutan resided at 5 Fairview Park Road in Sturbridge.

Police say they searched Rutan’s residence on Friday and discovered evidence of a crime scene at the address.

Burgess died of blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)