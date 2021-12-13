CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a stabbing that also left the suspected murderer with critical injuries.

Officers responding to a reported domestic incident at a Stockton Street apartment on Saturday afternoon found 48-year-old Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez dead from multiple stab and slash wounds, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Ortiz’s estranged partner, 48-year-old Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, was also found suffering from injuries that required lifesaving emergency surgery, the district attorney’s office said.

Lopera will be charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon if he survives, authorities noted.

“The evidence indicates that Ms. Ortiz’s life was taken in a violent domestic attack. This is a tragedy as children are now left without a mother and have a father who will be charged with her murder if he survives,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)