GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who died after being pulled from the water off the shore of a Gloucester park on Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a body floating face down in the water near Rafes Chasm Park just before 1 p.m. found 41-year-old Cassandra Baker, of Beverly, unresponsive, according Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Baker was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The DA’s office says foul play is not suspected.

No additional information was immediately available.

