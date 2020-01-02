Authorities ID woman who died after being struck by car in Arlington on New Year’s Eve

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a woman who died after being struck by a car in Arlington on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian shortly before 7 a.m. learned 81-year-old Ann B. DesRosiers was struck by a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by a 48-year-old Saugus man, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acting Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty.

DesRosiers was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

