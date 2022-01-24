ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who died in a fire at an apartment building in Arlington early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire in a seven-story building at 54 Medford St. shortly after 4 a.m. found two people who were injured in the blaze, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Arlington Fire Chief Kevin M. Kelley, Arlington Police Chief Juliann Flaherty and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint news release.

One of the victims, 88-year-old Bridget Doyle, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

About 16 people were displaced from the building, which houses a large number of older adults, according to officials.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and started with an electric baseboard heater that either malfunctioned or was in close proximity to combustible items.

Officials say the fire originated in the bedroom of a third-floor apartment.

A donation fund has been set up to support the residents that have been impacted by the fire.

