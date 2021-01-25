Authorities ID woman who perished in New Hampshire fire

EPSOM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a woman who perished in a fire at a home in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Rhonda Gardner, 67, died in the blaze that tore through her Breezy Acres home in Epsom on Sunday, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The cause and manner of Gardner’s death is still pending .

It’s not yet clear what sparked the fire.

An investigation remains ongoing.

