DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a woman who was fatally struck by car in Dedham on Monday evening.

Officers responding to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 204 Bridge St. around 5:30 p.m. found 63-year-old Marguerite Scanlon, of Watertown, lying in the road suffering from serious injuries, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office .

Scanlon was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if the driver involved in the crash will face charges. They are said to be cooperating with police.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Dedham police with an investigation.

