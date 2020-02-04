Authorities ID woman who was killed in crash on I-95 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield early Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 9.8 around 4:45 a.m. found a 2012 Honda Accord that had crashed into the guardrail and 34-year-old Sophia C. Barros suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Barros, of Norton, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)