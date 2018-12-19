Authorities ID worker who died after falling down elevator shaft in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a construction worker who died Tuesday morning after falling down an elevator shaft in Haverhill.

Officers responding to a construction site at 98 Essex St. just before 10:30 a.m. found 41-year-old man who appeared to have fallen down an elevator shaft, according to Carrie Kimball Monahan, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Carlos Ortiz was working on the roof of a nine-story building when he fell through an elevator opening, authorities said.

Ortiz was said to be employed by Progressive Roofing.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting state and local police with an investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

