Authorities ID Yarmouth woman who died after being pinned against garage wall by SUV

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Yarmouth woman who was killed Tuesday night when her vehicle pinned her against a garage door, officials said.

Deborah Reade-Kochka, 52, was found by her husband shortly after 5 p.m., according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to their Seminole Drive home found a running SUV halfway in the garage and Reade-Kochka pinned between the vehicle and the wall.

“The female party was half in the vehicle and half out of the vehicle,” Yarmouth Fire Chief Philip Simonian said. “The lower panels of the garage door were broken from the vehicle going through it and the remaining two panels above had come down on the roof of the car.”

It took a Herculean effort to free Reade-Kochka and render much-needed emergency treatment, according to Simonian.

“Three firefighters and paramedics, with assistance from two police officers, lifted the vehicle sideways approximately a foot to two feet to remove her,” he said.

She was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The incident, which is believed to be accidental in nature, remains under investigation.

Reade-Kochka and her husband had just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)