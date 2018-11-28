Authorities ID Yarmouth woman who died after being pinned against garage wall

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Yarmouth woman who was killed Tuesday night when her vehicle pinned her against a garage door, officials said.

Deborah Reade-Kochka, 52, was found by her husband shortly after 5 p.m., according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to their Seminole Drive home found a running SUV halfway in the garage and Reade-Kochka pinned between the vehicle and the wall.

She was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The incident, which is believed to be accidental in nature, remains under investigation.

