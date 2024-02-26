MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 12-year-old girl who was killed in a house fire in Middleboro early Saturday morning as the investigation into the cause continues.

Jasmine Lane has been identified as the person who perished in the blaze

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 27 Pearl St. with people trapped inside found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the home. Crews made an aggressive attack to prevent extension to nearby buildings.

Other companies attempted to access the home to rescue Jasmine, who was reportedly still inside, but first responders were unable to get inside the home due to heavy fire conditions. Once the fire was knocked down, she was found dead inside the home.

A 61 year-old woman was transported by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with serious burn injuries. A 59 year-old man and a juvenile female were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters from Raynham, Bridgewater and Lakeville provided mutual aid at the scene, and firefighters from Carver covered Middleborough stations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Middleborough Fire Department, the Middleborough Police Department, the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Preliminarily, it appears no foul play is suspected.

