Authorities identify 17-year-old killed in fiery Londonderry, NH crash

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 17-year-old boy who died in a single-vehicle crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash near the intersection of Hardey and Hovey roads around 9:30 p.m. found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to Londonderry police.

After extinguishing the flames, police pronounced the driver, Jacob Naar, of Londonderry, dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

