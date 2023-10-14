FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River on Saturday that left an 18-year-old dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 253 Locust St. found Jovanni Perez, of Fall River and East Weymouth and rushed him to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounce dead, according to a statement issued by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

