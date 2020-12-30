Authorities identify 18-year-old fatally shot in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Malden on Tuesday that left an 18-year-old dead.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Bowdoin Street around 7 p.m. found Jaden Britto-White suffering from gunshot wounds, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said.

Britto-White was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

