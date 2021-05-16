Authorities identify 2 boys who drowned in Brockton lake

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two boys who drowned in a lake in Brockton on Saturday.

Rafael Andrande, 13, and Tiago Depina, 12, cousins from Brockton, were skipping stones in the shallow water at Waldo Lake when one of them went over a steep drop off and into the water, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The other boy ended up in the water trying to rescue the first.

Crews responding to a reported possible drowning around 7:30 p.m. called members of the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team, who recovered Andrande at 8:51 p.m. and Depina about an hour later.

Several family members and witnesses in the area made attempts at rescuing the boys but were unsuccessful.

The two boys did not know how to swim and no foul play is suspected.

