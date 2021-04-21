MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the two drivers who died following a violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire last Thursday.

Troopers attempting to locate a 2009 Honda Ridgeline driven by Vincent Forgioni, 24, of Bedford, on Interstate 93 in Hooksett after a caller reported the vehicle operating erratically learned about 18 minutes later that the Honda had been involved in a crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, state police said.

The Honda reportedly crash head-on into a 2016 Audi Q5, driven by Elizabeth Croke, 20, of Merrimack.

A witness observed the Honda execute a U-turn on the turnpike, subsequently driving northbound in the southbound lanes, moments before the crash, state police said.

Forgioni and Croke were pronounced dead at the scene, state police added.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, but state police say impaired operation by Forgioni is a suspected contributing factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Tallon at 603-223-3849.

