PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two men who died following a violent car crash in Pembroke early Friday morning.

Officers responding to several 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of 104 Elm St. around 1 a.m. found the driver, William Hickey, 23, of Pembroke, outside a 2012 Lexus SUV and the passenger, Joseph Birolini, 23, of Hanson, trapped inside the vehicle, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Birolini had to be freed from the car by mechanical means and both men were transported to South Shore Hospital.

Birolini was pronounced dead and Hickey later succumbed to his injuries around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the Lexus was traveling on Elm Street when it crossed the center line and into the opposite lane of travel before leaving the roadway, police said.

The vehicle then struck a tree, rolled over and came to a final resting position after hitting a utility pole.

Speed and inclement weather may have been factors but an investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Pembroke High School Principal Marc Talbot tweeted Saturday that the school was mourning the loss of Birolini and Hickey.

“Our hearts are heavy today, as we mourn the passing of two tremendous Titans,” he wrote. “While they may have graduated 5 years ago, Joe and Billy touched so many of our students and staff. On behalf of the entire PHS community, our condolences to the Birolini and Hickey families.”

A memorial has been set up at the scene of the crash, where people left behind a Pembroke High School hockey jersey and flowers.

