SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two people whose deaths in Salem, New Hampshire on Saturday prompted officials to launch a suspicious death investigation.

Officers responding to a single-family home on Bodwell Road around 1:45 p.m. found Jennifer L. Barrett, 47, and Charles W. Molinari, 41, dead inside, according to a joint statement issued by Attorney General John M. Formella and Salem, New Hampshire Police Chief Joel Dolan.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

At this time, investigators believe all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

