HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Chief of Police Robert Pistone have confirmed the identities of two people found dead in a home in Haverhill on Sunday evening.

Officers conducting a well-being check at 195 Broadway on Sunday found 24-year-old Loren Marino of Haverhill and 24-year-old Austin Amaral of North Providence, Rhode Island dead from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the two had been in a dating relationship.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Haverhill Police Department.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, Massachusetts has multilingual, toll-free, statewide, 24/7 domestic violence hotlines: SafeLink, 877-785-2020; HAWC, 1-800-547-1649; YWCA, 844-372-9922; and the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, 978-388-1888.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)