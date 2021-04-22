NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two people who died after flames tore through two mixed-use buildings in New Bedford early Monday morning.

Tomas Gomez-Delacruz, 49, of New Bedford, and Juan Macario-Mejia, 40, of New Bedford, were pronounced dead following the blaze, the Bristol District Attorney’s Office announced.

The fire also left about 40 residents displaced.

The cause remains under investigation but the DA’s office says foul play is not suspected.

