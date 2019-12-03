BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot in Brockton early Tuesday morning
Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 15 Sprague St. around 12:45 a.m. found Fabio Vega-Nunes suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
Lifesaving measures were performed before Vega-Nunes was pronounced dead at the scene, the district attorney’s office added.
State police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Brockton police are investigating.
