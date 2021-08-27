BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 21-year-old man who was killed in a deadly shooting in Brockton on Thursday, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive male in the area of 102 Walnut St. around 6:01 p.m. found Maxwell Gervais, 21, on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Gervais was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital before being med flighted to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Friday.

The incident remains under investigation by Brockton police and Massachusetts state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton Police Detectives at (508) 941-0200.

