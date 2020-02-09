Authorities identify 22-year-old man found fatally shot in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was shot and killed in Brockton on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Belmont Avenue about 8:50 p.m. found Ailson Barbosa, of Brockton, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the stairwell of a home, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s Office.

Barbosa was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died.

No additional information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

