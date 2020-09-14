Authorities identify 22-year-old man found fatally shot in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Lowell that left a 22-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Spring Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday found Tyrone Phet, of Lowell, sitting in a car outside his home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

He was transported to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident does not appear random and no additional information was immediately released.

