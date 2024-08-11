TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 23-year-old woman who drowned in a Taunton pond on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a reported possible drowning around 4:30 p.m. at Buck Pond located Elfreda Nenen Yovonie around 7 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the drowning is not believed to be suspicious. Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)