Authorities identify 24-year-old man struck, killed on Route 44 in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 24-year-old Norton man who was struck and killed while walking on Route 44 in Raynham late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Route 44 east around 10:41 p.m. found Luke Cosgrove suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Raynham police.

A preliminary investigation suggests Cosgrove was walking in the travel lane when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 60-year-old Taunton woman.

The driver was unharmed and remained on scene.

The incident is being investigated by Raynham and state police.

