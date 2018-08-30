Authorities identify 3 killed in glider crash in Vermont

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police have released the names of three people killed when a glider crashed in the mountains.

The pilot was 70-year-old Donald Post of Stowe. The passengers were 58-year-old Frank Moroz III and his wife, 56-year-old Suzanne Moroz, both of Hamden, Connecticut.

Crews are working to bring the bodies off of Sterling Mountain.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating. Post was known as an experienced pilot.

A tow plane lifted the glider from the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and they disconnected a short time later.

Morrisville police received a report that the glider was missing shortly before 2 p.m. The glider, owned by Stowe Soaring, was later spotted about 1,000 feet (305 meters) from the summit of Sterling Mountain.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)