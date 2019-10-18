Authorities identify 33-year-old victim of deadly Hyannis shooting

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death in Hyannis on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported altercation in the area of 362 Yarmouth Road about 1 p.m. found Darrell A. Russ, 33, of Hyannis, injured on the ground, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Russ was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston determined Russ died as the result of three gunshot wounds and that the manner of his death was homicide.

His death remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)